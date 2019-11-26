HARDING — Mary L. Welliver, 67, of Harding passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Bloomsburg she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Emily (Zanolini) Beishline. She was educated in the Southern Columbia schools and Columbia-Montour Vocational School. For many years she was employed with VNA Home Health.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Emily Raup; and brother Butchy Beishline.

Surviving is her husband James with whom she would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on Nov. 28, 2019; daughters Jamie Keithline and her husband Gary, Tunkannock, Tina Ryzner and her husband Robert, Catawissa, Mary C. Smithonic and her husband Mark of Florida; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers; Ralph Beishline and his wife Rita, Catawissa, William Beishline and his wife Darlene, Catawissa; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Friday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc. 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.