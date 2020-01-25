MOUNTAIN TOP — Mary Anne (Kuhar) Zedolik of Mountain Top and Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the age of 80, in Sarasota.

Mary Anne was born on Aug. 7, 1939, in Swoyersville. She was a graduate of Swoyersville High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. Mary Anne was a teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Preschool in Mountain Top, where she taught a generation of children to sing and express their creativity.

Lifelong residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Mary Anne and John raised their family in Mountain Top. In 2006, they purchased a winter residence in Sarasota, where they enjoyed kayaking, walking, shuffleboard, bicycling, a vibrant circle of friends, and life on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Mary Anne was an active member of the St. Jude's and St. Thomas More choirs. Blessed with the gift of a soaring soprano voice, she sang Bach/Gounod's Ave Maria at the weddings of her daughters, as well as at those of dozens of other lucky brides.

Mary Anne was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary (Filler) Kuhar; and her brother, Gerald (Joan).

She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, John Sr.; three children, John Jr. (Lisa), Lucy McCabe (Peter) and Suzanne Franzen (Troy); her grandchildren, Brody, Sydney and Hailey Franzen; and her siblings, John (Carole), Joseph (Sandy), Elaine Pugliese (Michael) and Thomas (Rosanne); as well as her Aunt Martha (Kuhar) Ciaruffoli; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, Florida, followed by interment at 3 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

A memorial service in celebration of Mary Anne's life will follow this spring at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania.