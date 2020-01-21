BEAR CREEK TWP. — Maryann Franks, 79, of Bear Creek Township, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre Township, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes Milchick she was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School, Class of 1958.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy; and by her brother, Kenny.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Franks; daughter Laura Carmon, New Jersey; stepchildren Donald Franks, Bear Creek Township; Richard Franks, Bend, Oregon; and Renee Newton, Wyalusing; grandchildren David Carmon, Daniel Yerchick, Eric Yerchick, Carol Bunker and Macky Franks; brother John Milchick Jr.; and sister Barbara Bowser.

In accordance with Maryann's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.