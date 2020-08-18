WEST WYOMING — MaryAnn H. Luperi, 89, formerly of West Wyoming, passed on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the St. Luke's University Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Julia Drazba Motzki.

MaryAnn was a graduate of West Wyoming High School and prior to her retirement had worked as an aide at Arc of Lehigh Valley and Volunteers of America in Allentown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dino Luperi, in 2017, sisters Eleanor Ostroskie, Leona Kava and Dolores Tedesco, and a brother, Leonard Motzki.

Surviving are her niece, Loretta and her husband William, of Allentown, and an aunt, Helen Molosky, of Florida, along with numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday with interment in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Donations, if desired, may be made to st.jude.org.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.