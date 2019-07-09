EDWARDSVILLE — Mrs. MaryAnn Pearl (Cawley) Chorey, born on Aug. 7, 1928, in Edwardsville, passed away peacefully in her home at age 90 on June 13, 2019, in Sweet Home, Ore.

MaryAnn was born and raised in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late John and Pearl Cawley. MaryAnn lived in Dallas for 40 years where she raised her family. For the last 14 years she has been enjoying retirement in Oregon near her daughter, granddaughter Gabby and great-grandson Aerik.

Maryann was the wife of the late Nicholas Chorey. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Cawley. MaryAnn is survived by her son, Nicholas Chorey, of Swoyersville, daughter, Cathy Hurowitz and husband Dennis, of Clatskanie, Ore.; brothers, William Cawley and wife Jane, of Williamsport and Philip Cawley; sister, Catherine Cawley Tommor; grandchildren, Gabrielle Chenail, of Sutherlin, Ore., and Christian Chorey, of Swoyersville; and great-grandchild, Aerik Babbit, of Sutherlin, Ore.

MaryAnn will be missed by all who knew her.

Private services will be held.