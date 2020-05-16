Maryann Shoplick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILKES-BARRE — Maryann Shoplick, 98, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Maryann was born in Whitehall, a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Kolomber Duda. She had attended Wilkes-Barre Township High School. Maryann previously resided in White House Station, N.J., and Wildwood, Fla. Maryann was formerly employed in the housekeeping department at the Community Hospital in New Port Richey, Fla. Maryann was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing, she was a member of St. Joseph's Friary in Wilkes-Barre Township. In addition to her parents, Maryann was preceded in death by her husband, William Shoplick, on Oct. 19, 2015; grandson, Joshua Collins; brothers, Emil, Bernard and Jacob Duda; sisters, Margaret Dragon and Anna Brooks. Surviving are her daughters, Maryann Collins and her husband, Douglas, of Bear Creek Township, and Patricia Greenburg and her husband, David, of Colorado; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Kashuba, of Wilkes-Barre Township, Betty Koko, of Pensacola, Fla., and Louise Kubek, of Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours. A public celebration of Maryann's life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Online condolences can be sent by visiting Maryann's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved