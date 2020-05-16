WILKES-BARRE — Maryann Shoplick, 98, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Maryann was born in Whitehall, a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Kolomber Duda. She had attended Wilkes-Barre Township High School. Maryann previously resided in White House Station, N.J., and Wildwood, Fla. Maryann was formerly employed in the housekeeping department at the Community Hospital in New Port Richey, Fla. Maryann was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing, she was a member of St. Joseph's Friary in Wilkes-Barre Township. In addition to her parents, Maryann was preceded in death by her husband, William Shoplick, on Oct. 19, 2015; grandson, Joshua Collins; brothers, Emil, Bernard and Jacob Duda; sisters, Margaret Dragon and Anna Brooks. Surviving are her daughters, Maryann Collins and her husband, Douglas, of Bear Creek Township, and Patricia Greenburg and her husband, David, of Colorado; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Kashuba, of Wilkes-Barre Township, Betty Koko, of Pensacola, Fla., and Louise Kubek, of Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours. A public celebration of Maryann's life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Online condolences can be sent by visiting Maryann's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020.