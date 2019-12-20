WEST WYOMING — Maryann M. (Marino) Yorina, 81, of West Wyoming, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton.

Born on Sept. 7, 1938, in West Wyoming, Maryann was the daughter of the late Louis and Christine Turkson Marino.

Maryann was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1956.

In earlier years she worked in the local garment industry, but her true passion was working as a homemaker. She loved her husband and family dearly and was an amazing mother to her children.

A faithful Catholic and daily communicant, Maryann was a member of St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming. She had a great devotion to the rosary and was a member of her parish rosary group praying the rosary before daily Mass.

Maryann was an amazing cook and baker. She loved picking blueberries with her family and making delicious jellies. She was also an avid gardener who enjoyed canning foods from her garden.

Maryann was an active supporter of Down syndrome and participated in numerous Buddy Walks with her family. She was also very passionate about Pro-Life and worked endlessly as an advocate for many years.

A nature lover, Maryann would feed chipmunks and other wildlife and spent many hours looking for fossils and artifacts.

She was a member of The Ladies of Charity and especially enjoyed going out to lunch with the "Lunch Bunch Gals."

Maryann was a selfless and strong woman. She loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren, especially with her grandson, Alex Vomero.

In addition to her parents, Maryann was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Vomero.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Edward Yorina; daughters Katherine Yorina and Heidi Hartranft; grandchildren John Yorina and his wife, Tara; Dr. Nicholas Hartranft and his wife, Dr. Becca, Alexa Vomero and Alex Vomero; great-grandson Edward Joseph Yorina; brother Louis Marino Jr. and his fiancée, Fran Hannis; son-in-law Ron Vomero; brother-in-law Michael Yorina; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Allied Hospice for their exceptional care they provided to Maryann. They would also like to thank Angie and Carl Yorina for their love and kindness and going above and beyond at this most difficult time. As well as Chaplin and dear friend Maryianne Salus.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Family and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

The rosary will be recited 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at phassociation.org or to the Pennsylvanians For Human Life, 31 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.