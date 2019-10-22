KINGSTON — MaryJo Boylan Vancavage, 80, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

MaryJo was born on June 2, 1939, in Kingston, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Jewell) Boylan.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1957.

MaryJo resided in Kingston. She had been employed as a secretary at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and RCA Incorporated. She was a member of Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church, an extremely devoted grandmother and avid New York Yankees fan.

MaryJo should be remembered for her deep love of family, friends and her Irish heritage. She truly was happiest spending time with those she loved while listening and dancing to music.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her brother, Patrick Boylan; sisters, Beth Miner and Cathy Walski; and her niece, Karen Curtis.

Surviving are her husband of 44 1/2 years, Edmund Vancavage; children, Marianne McKinley and husband, Troy, Lindsey Keating and husband, Brian, Robert Vancavage and wife, Donna, Debbie Macko and husband, Mark, Donna Caladie and husband, Tony; sisters, Rosalie Baur and husband, Frank, Margaret McDermott and husband, Andrew; brother, Kevin Boylan and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Adam, Caitlin, and Ali McKinley, Drew and Addison Keating, Rachel and Ryan Vancavage, Samantha and Sarah Macko, Anthony and Brett Caladie; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Scarlett McKinley, Aiden and Julian Decker; and many nieces and nephews who adored her.

Funeral on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston, with Father Joseph Mosley officiating. The entombment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the .

For more information or to send the family and online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.