SWOYERSVILLE — On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, our angel, Mason Jeffrey Romanowski, 6, of Swoyersville, gained his wings when he passed unexpectedly in the arms of his parents, Jeffrey and MaryFran (Rome) Romanowski, while at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Mason was born on Sept. 19, 2012, with a rare seizure disorder that required daily intensive medical support, inhibited the use of his arms or legs and left him unable to communicate. However, movement or communication is not a requirement for love in the Rome/Romanowski family and the love and support he received from his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and caregivers, in addition to the community of Swoyersville, was boundless.

This love made him an avid traveler, visiting relatives in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, where he lounged on sandy beaches, visited his favorite animals at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and left an unforgettable mark on those who crossed his path. As a result of a nomination by his grandma, Rosalie Romanowski, Mason gained sponsorship by in Scranton and they granted him the gift of living out his dream of visiting the magical world of Disney in Orlando, Florida. Besides travel, Mason enjoyed snuggles and books with his parents and grandparents and playing with his little brother, Logan, and his two doggy sisters, Peanut and Lucy, all of whom began and ended each of Mason's days with a warm hug and a kiss. Through death, Mason's physical presence has been replaced by his enormous spirit, which continues to fill each room and crevice of the lives of those who knew and loved him.

Mason's spirit is guided in death by his paternal grandfather, the late Frank Rome; and his great-grandparents, Carl and Anne Siracuse, Charles and Edna Romanowski, Charles and Lena Rome and Vincent and Tina Scalzo.

In addition to his parents, Jeffrey and MaryFran Romanowski, Mason is survived in life by his brother, Logan Romanowski, of Swoyersville; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Rosalie (Siracuse) Romanowski, of Swoyersville; his maternal grandmother, Maryann (Scalzo) Rome, of Pittston; his paternal uncle, Brian Romanowski, of Shavertown; his paternal aunt and uncle, Sue and Ben Miller, of Swoyersville; his maternal uncle and aunt, Charles and Teri Rome, of Mount Airy, Maryland; his maternal uncle and aunt, Vinnie and Katie Rome, of Walkersville, Maryland; his first cousins, Austin, Noah, Collin and Elliot Miller, Khloe Romanowski, and Lena, Alyssa, Vinnie and Margaret Rome; and his second family, his nurses, Jackie and Sara.

Words cannot express our sincerest gratitude for the compassionate and excellent care provided by the caregivers and health care organizations that allowed us to have six wonderful years with Mason, specifically Jackie Imler and Sarifatou Opatokun of Bayada Home Care; Dr. Jeffery Kile of Pediatric Associates of Kingston; Geisinger Medical Center Pediatrics Department; Physical Therapist, Jean Friedman, of John Heinz; Vision Therapist, Dana Moore; and Physical Therapist, Carolyn Moscatelli.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Reverend Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.

Mason will be gently laid to rest with the Rite of Committal in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton, following the funeral Mass.

Family and friends are invited to Mason's viewing which will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the funeral home.

For additional information or to send Mason's beloved family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you honor Mason's memory by giving a memorial donation in his memory to , Scranton Regional Office, 327 N. Washington Ave., Suite 501, Scranton, PA 18503, or by visiting www.greaterpawv.wish.org.