MOOSIC — Mathilda E. Scott, 92, of Moosic, formerly Mountain Top, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of George A. Scott.

Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late George and Frances Tylutke Stadnick and was a graduate of Dupont High School and Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business, Kingston. She was a 57-year member of the Westmoreland Club, where she was active on the social committee. She was also member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club Women's Golf Association.

Matty truly loved life and the people she shared it with. One of her favorite pastimes was the bridge games she shared for over 40 years with her bridge group and the lunches every Monday and Friday she enjoyed with her sister and longtime lady friend, Helen, at Agolino's Restaurant. If she wasn't spending time with her sister and her family, she was on the golf course, ski slopes or enjoying dinner with her husband and their dinner group. She loved to travel, enjoying ski trips to Switzerland and a visit to her homeland, Poland, with her mother. She and George took many trips cross-country and to Florida, visiting friends along the way.

She is survived by a loving niece, Ellen Rudis and her husband, David, of Moosic; and three nephews, Dr. John Konicki and wife Lynn, of Dallas, Peter X. Konicki and wife Mary, of Bear Creek Township, and Dr. William Scott and wife Phyllis, of San Francisco, Calif.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Konicki; two brothers-in-law, Peter J. Konicki and William Scott; and sister-in-law RADM Jessie M. Scott.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Telespond Senior Center and especially her care companions, RoseAnn Gaetano and Ann Linko, who took care of Matty as part of their family, The Oakwood Terrace staff and faculty, along with the staff at ICU unit at Geisinger CMC and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their unconditional care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 97 Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Robert Zanicky presiding. Burial will follow at Hanover Green Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18505; or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.

For directions or online condolences, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.