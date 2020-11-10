WILKES-BARRE — Matilda A. Myers, 88, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into the loving hands of our Lord on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with her family at her side.

"Aunt Tootie" was born Sept. 22, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Ralph E. Myers and Matilda (Peterbaugh) Myers. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School. She was a lifelong member of the Messiah Primitive Church of Bear Creek and was very active in the Women's Society, Sunday School and held several church offices.

Matilda accompanied her brother Carl and his wife, Marge, to Guatemala several times to visit the Mission School established by Carl. She had a personal relationship with the Lord.

She was employed by Owen-Illinois and the Kimble Glass Lab. More recently, she drove a school van for Williams Bus Co., where she enjoyed time with the students.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Robert, Carl and sisters, Blanche Hindle and Virginia Gates.

Left to mourn her passing and to celebrate her life are her nephew, Robert (Gail) Myers, who were her primary caregivers, niece, Kathy Myers Evans and her sister-in-law, Estelle Myers. She especially loved her great-nieces, Amanda (John) Marko and Abigail (Dan) Haddle and great-great-nieces, Brynn and Rayna Haddle and Lydia and Emma Marko. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service only at the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton, at noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, for anyone who wishes to attend. The Rev. Hadley R. Hayes, of the Messiah P.M. Church, will conduct the service.

If so desired, any memorial gifts in Matilda's honor can be made to the Messiah Primitive Church, 100-110 Pittston Blvd., Bear Creek Township, PA 18702.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.