PLAINS TWP. — Matilda "Tillie" Sabol, 98, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Township, following a brief illness. More recently, she had resided at St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, for many years.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Vincent Romanauskas and the late Anna Romanauskas Andruskevich. She was a graduate of North Scranton High School. She lived most of her life in Kingston. The most important things in her life were her family and her faith. Tillie was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish in Luzerne and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Deeply loved by her family and friends, she will be sadly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Anthony (Tony) Sabol Sr.; son James Sabol; brother Joseph Romanauskas; and sister Ann Butnor.

She is survived by daughter Maryann Thomas and husband Edwin, of Apalachin, N.Y.; son Anthony Jr. and wife Coleen, of Elgin, Ill.; daughter-in-law Lorraine Sabol, wife of the late James Sabol, of Exeter; son John Sabol and companion Elmer, of Kingston; brother Anthony Andruskevich and wife Anna Mae, of Scranton; grandchildren Debbie Thomas, Alison and Seth Schachter, Trevor and Heather Thomas, Jessica and Josh Arrigoni, Kristy and Eric Maiers, Justin and Robin Sabol, Laura and Nick Harding, Lindsey and Jeremiah Gonzalo, Megan and David Graver and Jared Sabol; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins CSC. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The Altar & Rosary Society will recite the Rosary at 6 p.m. Monday evening.

