KINGSTON — Matt W. Fields, of Kingston, passed away peacefully at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Oct. 19, 2019, just shy of his 93rd birthday.

Born in Chambersburg, on Oct. 27, 1926, Matt resided in Gettysburg and Lancaster for most of his young life, moving to Kingston in 1950. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall Academy in 1943 and from Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va., in 1944.

Matt joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, serving at Bainbridge Naval Training Center in Maryland, and attended Atlanta Naval Air Station's Control Tower Operators' School. He was subsequently called to active duty at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in Texas and was honorably discharged in 1946 from Wallace, Texas, as a member of the Naval Reserve. During the Korean conflict, Matt was recalled to serve in the Navy as a control tower operator at Quonset Point, R.I.

After completing his service, he returned to Franklin & Marshall College and graduated with honors in 1950 with a degree in sociology. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, the Student Weekly staff, the Sociology Club, and the Canterbury Club. Additionally, he spent four years in the marching band and concert orchestra and was a member of the Franklin & Marshall wrestling team.

He began his business career as merchandising manager at Penn Dairies in Lancaster. He relocated to Kingston and served as vice president of The Lynn Organization Advertising Agency in Wilkes-Barre, becoming president upon Mr. Lynn's retirement in 1982 as chairman. He married Lynn's daughter Peggy in 1952. He later co-founded the specialty advertising distribution company, Fields Enterprises Inc., with his daughter, Cathy Fields McHugh, which he operated in Kingston with his wife, Peggy, and son, Chris.

Matt served on the board of the Wyoming Valley Children's Association and the Shamrock Racing Association, and was an active member of the Westmoreland Club. He was also a member of the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Chorus and formerly a Noble of the Master Shrine in Kingston, the Caldwell Consistory in Bloomsburg and Irem Temple in Dallas.

In addition to a voracious love of football and his dogs, Matt enjoyed woodworking and fine craftsmanship and loved to visit places with etched glass, brass and old beams. His greatest passion in life, however, was scavenging and collecting folk art and memorabilia. He had a penchant for the old time, and was most at home amongst his countless trinkets, treasures and antique collectibles —most notably war memorabilia and obscure historical books — and in his den alongside his trusty candy drawer.

Matt was preceded in death by Peggy, his wife of almost 60 years, son-in-law John P. McHugh, and his beloved German shepherd, Liesel.

He is survived by his sons, Chris and his wife, Catalina, daughter Cathy L. McHugh, Mark and his wife, Lori, and Jeffrey and John Wunner, along with four grandchildren: John Jesse McHugh, and Sydney, Mason, and Ashley Fields.

There will be a private service for the family. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Kingston residence.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Chip Farms and the Wyoming Valley Historical Society.