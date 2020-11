EDWARDSVILLE — Matthew A. Church, 25, of Edwardsville, died Nov. 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sara Kashnicki Church. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Friends are invited to join the family from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday for a visitation.