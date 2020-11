Or Copy this URL to Share

MONROE TWP. — Matthew E. Hunter, 20, of Monroe Township, died Nov. 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending from the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township.



