Matthew I. Kruger
SHAVERTOWN — Matthew I. Kruger, of Shavertown, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home, with family by his side.

Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Maurice Kruger and Sally Bloom Kruger; was a graduate of Rhodes High School and New York University and earned his master's degree in computer science at Stony Brook University. He was active with the MURGAS Amateur Radio Club and enjoyed working with electronics. He was a member of Temple Israel, the Jewish Community Center and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to his parents, Matt was predeceased by his beloved wife, Cindy, and sister, Roberta Warshawsky.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Erik Kruger and his wife, Abbe, of Shavertown, and Andrew Kruger and his fiancée, Karen Tierney, of Orange, Conn.; grandchildren, Ethan, Sophia, Dan, Sam and Max; and brother, Fred Kruger and his wife, Barbara, of Commack, N.Y.

A private family graveside funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating. Friends are invited to join the family through Temple Israel Wilkes-Barre Facebook Live at 1 p.m. (www.facebook.com/templewb).

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Temple Israel Cemetery
