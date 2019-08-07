Matthew John Yudiski

Obituary
EDWARDSVILLE — Matthew John Yudiski, 25, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away May 27, 2019.

Born Sept. 23, 1993, in Kingston, he was the son of the late John M. Yudiski Jr.

Matthew attended Wyoming Valley West and West Side Tech. Matthew had been employed at Redner's Market and Home Depot. He was the grandson of the late John and Lottie Yudiski, of Edwardsville, and Melbourn and Doris Carey, of Dallas.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Susan Carey Yudiski.

Funeral arrangements were private at the convenience of the family from the A.J. Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
