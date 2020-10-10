1/1
Matthew Joseph Snipas
WAPWALLOPEN — Matthew Joseph Snipas, 37, of Wapwallopen, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of Robert and Evelyn Intelicato Snipas, of Dorrance. He graduated from Crestwood High School and served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Army during the Iraq Freedom War.

Matt enjoyed spending time in his garden, traveling, spending time with friends and was absolutely passionate about animals. He loved his pet cats, Tuna, Mac and Nismo, but his favorite companion was Delilah, his dog. Matt was an avid Eagles Football Fan and valued family, spending a lot of time with them, including his sister and her family. Matthew was a loving and devoted son. He enjoyed cooking with his mother and shared his father's passion for music. He would spend many hours working with his dad on his car and outdoor projects.

He was employed as a machinist at Ashley Tool and Die Company and was a member of St. Jude's Church and Knights of Columbus in Dorrance.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Christina Haggerty and her husband, Paul, along with their children, Alyssa and William. He is also survived by his Godparents, Carol and Albert Semanek, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by brother, Robert D. Snipas, and grandparents, Joseph Intelicato and wife, Teresa and Anthony Snipas and wife, Frances.

Funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude's Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas.

Friends are invited to join the family from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

For additional information, visit the funeral home website at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
OCT
17
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Funeral services provided by
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
