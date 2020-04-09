DALLAS — Matthew N. Kravits, 83, Dallas, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born in Edwardsville, he was the son of Matthew and Julia Krishock Kravits. He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, and was self-employed in the landscaping business. Matthew was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William Kravits, and sister-in-law, Ruth. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Antoinette Jonovitch; daughter, Deborah Thompson, of Dallas; sons, Matthew Kravits and his wife, Susan, of Amawalk, N.Y., and Mark Kravits and his wife, Crystal, of Shavertown; grandchildren include John and Michelle Thompson, Kristen and her husband, Joe Stuppino, Elliot, Kyleigh, and Kade Kravits; great-grandson, Joseph Stuppino; brother, Thomas Kravits and his wife, Rosemarie.

Funeral service will be help privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Memorial donations may be made to The Back Mountain Memorial Food Pantry, c/o 40 Knobb Hill, Trucksville, 18708.

Condolence may be made at www.disqufuneralhome.com