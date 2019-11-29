HUNLOCK CREEK — Matthew James Perkins passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at his residence in Hunlock Creek. He was 27 years old.

Matthew attended Lake Lehman High School. Matthew is loved by many friends and family. He loved working and being outdoors. He would help anyone in need.

He is preceded in death by Amy Perkins (mother); Joshua Perkins (brother); and Daniel Robey (grandfather). He has 3 children, Landon, Maddelyn and Adaline. Also Matthew has many surviving relatives, Sharon Robey (grandmother); Scott Perkins (father); Nick Perkins (brother) and Cody Fox (brother).

Matthew is being cremated at Curtis L. Swanson funeral home. There will be a private burial at the Perkins Family Cemetery. There will a celebration of life and lighting of candles at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Moon Lake (the pavilion by the lake).