LARKSVILLE — Matthew R. Davison, 50, of Larksville, died Aug. 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Deana Davison. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.