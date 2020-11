ROARING BROOK TWP. — Services have been scheduled for Matthew Wajda, age 61, of Roaring Brook Township, who died Nov. 17, 2020. A blessing service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow in the Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until services.