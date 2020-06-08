DUPONT — Mauer Biscotti, 87, of Dupont, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born Sept. 22, 1932, in Pittston, he was a son of the late Dominick and Helen (Cardone) Biscotti.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School. On Jan. 24, 1953, he married the love of his life, the late Dolores G. (Warunek) Biscotti, of Dupont. They resided in Pittston for 51 years where they raised their family. For 10 years, they lived in Dupont.

Outside of work, Mauer prided himself on taking care of family, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He never missed a sporting event or function that involved one of the grandkids.

Surviving are his children, Mauer and wife, Mary Biscotti, of Kingston; daughter, Maureen and husband, David Troynacki, of Pittston, grandchildren, Tom Biscotti and wife Melissa, Maura and husband David Kivak, Mauer Biscotti and partner Emily Vale, Matthew Biscotti and wife Allison, Tia Biscotti, David Troynacki and wife Elise, Mallory and husband Bill Burke, and Daniel Troynacki and wife Liz. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Biscotti, an infant daughter, and five brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mauer's name to the Medical Oncology Associates' Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the PA Department of Health. Please read the following.

At the funeral home: We will be limiting the number of guests in at one time to 20 people. Please pay your respects in a timely fashion so others have the same opportunity.

At Church: Churches are allowed to use 25% of their maximum capacity. In this case that number is 80 people. While accounting for immediate family, there is room for approximately 40 to 50 additional guests in the church. Please use your discretion.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending the funeral Mass should be at the funeral home no later than 9:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Interment services will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont.

For further information, or to express your condolences to Mauer's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.