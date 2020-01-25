Maureen Gola

NEWTOWN — Maureen Daley Gola, 67, of the Newtown section of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 29, 1952, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Daley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Sr.; brother Joseph Daley; and sister Maryann Harris.

Surviving are her sons, Jerome Jr. and Robert Gola; brother John Daley; sisters Jean Young and Patricia Wilk; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial was held on Jan. 21, 2020 from St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Township. Interment followed at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township. Funeral arrangements were made through George A. Strish Funeral Home, Ashley.
Published in Times Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
