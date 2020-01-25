NEWTOWN — Maureen Daley Gola, 67, of the Newtown section of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 29, 1952, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Daley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Sr.; brother Joseph Daley; and sister Maryann Harris.

Surviving are her sons, Jerome Jr. and Robert Gola; brother John Daley; sisters Jean Young and Patricia Wilk; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial was held on Jan. 21, 2020 from St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Township. Interment followed at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township. Funeral arrangements were made through George A. Strish Funeral Home, Ashley.