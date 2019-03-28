WEST WYOMING — Maureen P. (Gildea) Malloy, 56, of West Wyoming, entered eternal rest on March 27, 2019.

Born Aug. 21, 1962, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Mary Pauline (Casey) Gildea. Maureen was a 1980 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and attended LCCC and Wilkes University. She enjoyed a very rewarding 32-year career at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Shirley Malloy.

Maureen is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 33 years, Jeffrey Malloy, and their beautiful daughter, Alexa Rae Malloy. It is an understatement to say that their world was filled with unconditional love and devotion toward one another, as well as toward all those family members and friends who shared in their lives.

She is also survived by her father-in-law, Robert Malloy, of West Wyoming; brothers-in-law Robb Malloy and his wife, Tami, of Swoyersville, and Mark Malloy and his wife, Mary, of Shavertown; sisters Ann and her husband, James Moran, of Naples, Florida, Mary and her husband, John Grochal, of Harding, Jean and her husband, Martin McHale, of West Pittston, and Pauline and her husband, James Carmody, of Franklin, Tennessee; and brother William Casey Gildea and his wife, Kelli, of Cohasset, Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Maureen was truly blessed to have so many wonderful friends throughout her lifetime and she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Howell Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in St. Monica Parish Church, W. Eighth St., West Wyoming. Viewing hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral Mass on Saturday morning.

Private burial service to follow at the convenience of the family. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.