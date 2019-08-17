PRINGLE — Maureen Smith, of Pringle, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Isabelle Mesaros of Luzerne.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas, with whom she would have celebrated 52 years of marriage in October. She is also survived by sons, Thomas, and Sean and his wife, Candice; also granddaughter, Jessica, who she adored. She is also survived by a sister, Carolee Yeninas, of Plains Township; brothers James and his wife, Helen, of Exeter, and John and his wife, Aurora, of the Philippines; and godson Danny Yeninas, of Texas.

She attended West Side Central Catholic High School and was a member of St. John Nepomucene Church, Luzerne, and presently a parishioner of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. Before retiring, she worked at Sundance Vacation and Social Security.

The family would like to thank our great friends, Marge Salatino, Carol and Joe Zamerowski, and Tom and Beverly Polkovitch for their kindness and friendship; and also, Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family by the Kopicki Funeral Home.