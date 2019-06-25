EDWARDSVILLE — Maureen Szczucki, of Edwardsville, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Mercy Center, Dallas.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Jule Ann Heffernan Szczucki and was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. She was employed as a food manager and was a member of St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Maureen was preceded, in addition to her parents, by her brother, John E. Szczucki.

She is survived by her sisters, Julie Gerrity, of Harveys Lake, and Maryann Szczucki, of Edwardsville; nephew, Michael Gerrity and his wife, Wendy; niece, Theresa Gerrity; aunt, Mary and Tom Williams; and uncle, Richard Heffernan.

A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Mercy Center, Lake Street, Dallas.

Visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass.

Family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Center for their friendship and great care given to Maureen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612, or Blue Chip, 674 Lockville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612, in Maureen's Memory.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.