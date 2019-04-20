MACUNGIE — Melba R. Shaver, 92, formerly of Macungie, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening in Partridge-Tippett Nursing Home, Wesley Village, Jenkins Township.

Born in Jackson Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Loretta Redmond Reaks. She was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1944, and the Empire Beauty School, where she obtained her teacher's license. For 20 years, she was employed as a hairdresser for Arlene's Beauty Shop of Wilkes-Barre. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a sales clerk and daytime manager at the Early American Candle Shop of Wescosville. For many years, she served as a national official for girls basketball in the Wilkes-Barre and Allentown areas. She was a member of the Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown, where she was chairperson of the Worship and Music Committee and participated in the church choir. She served as past matron of Eastern Star, Harmony Chapter 58.

Melba enjoyed playing golf, bowling and, most of all, being around family and friends. Melba's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Wesley Village for the loving care they provided to her over the years.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Howard A. Shaver Jr.; and a brother, Lester R. Reaks.

Surviving are sister-in-laws, Joan Hermann, of Wyoming, and Marilyn Shaver, of Minnetonka, Minn.; nieces, Linda Alexander and her husband, Mark, Deborah Sabo and her husband, Steve, Cindy Janosky and her fiancé, Dean, Virginia Shaver, Dawn Quinn and her husband, Kevin, and Cheryl Burton; nephews, J. Clinton Shaver III and his wife, Patti, Steven Hermann and his wife, Karen, Joseph R. Shaver and his wife, Ellen, J. Hall Shaver Jr. and his wife, Missy, and Howard Hermann; and many grandnieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

For more information or to send condolences please go to www.metcalfeshaver.com.