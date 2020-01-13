PITTSTON — Melinda (Pascucci) Pirillo, 95, formerly of Pittston, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Wesley Village, where she resided for the past 3 1/2 years.

Born in Sassoferrato, Italy, on July 31, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Aquila (Kelly) and Florence (Maranetti) Pascucci.

Melinda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was affectionately known by many as "Gram." Cooking Italian meals with lots of "garlic and olive oil" and baking lemon meringue pies for her family and friends was her specialty.

A member of the Big Band Society of NEPA, Melinda served for many years as the organization's Sunshine Lady.

Melinda enjoyed taking cruises with her husband and friends and traveled for many years to Woodland Hills, Calif. , to visit her niece, Doris, and nephew, Chuck Lichter.

Prior to her retirement, Melinda worked as a presser in the Pittston garment industry and was a member of the ILGWU.

Surviving are her daughter, Grace Klepaski and husband Walter, of Jenkins Township; son, Patrick and wife Ann Marie, of Copiague, N.Y.; grandchildren, Dawn Cinti and husband Ciro, of Plains Township; Christine Morreale (fiancé Bill Trimblett), of Pittston; Michael Morreale and wife Megan, of Sinking Springs; Danielle Comiskey and husband Michael Comiskey, of Floral Park, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Maria, Michael and Matthew Cinti; Olivia and Emily Comiskey; step grandchildren, Maria and Mardi Galdamez, Sal and Jeanna Nastasi, Jaimie and Charles LaMarca; seven step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, in 2009 to whom she was married for 66 years; brothers, John and Tito; and sisters, Lena and Frances.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Village and especially the nurses and aides at Serenity Garden for the care and compassion they gave our mother over the years. A special thank you to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care they gave our mother during her final days, as well as the grief counseling they provided our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , Greater Pa. Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Interment services will follow in the chapel of St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township.

For further information or to express your condolences to Melinda's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.