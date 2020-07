BERWICK — Melissa A. Kern Strother, 42, of Berwick, died July 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held 8 a.m. Tuesday from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Berwick.