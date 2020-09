Or Copy this URL to Share

CLARKS SUMMIT — Melissa Januszko, 44, of Clarks Summit, died Aug. 14, 2020. Memorial visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.



