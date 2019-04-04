WILKES-BARRE — Melissa Schneikart, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of Michael T. and Maureen Erickson Garbush of Wilkes-Barre. Melissa was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1994. She was employed as a pharmacy technician at Harrold's Pharmacy and by Caremark.

Melissa was a member of St. Andrew's Parish, Wilkes-Barre. She was past president of the Meyers Soccer Booster Club. Melissa loved watching her sons play sports and took great pride in being a soccer, baseball and football mom.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Garbush, and by her brother, Michael Garbush.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband of 20 years, Paul Schneikart; her sons, Tyler, Logan and Michael Schneikart, at home; mother and father-in-law, Lucille and Fred Schneikart; sister-in-law, Amy Saraka and her husband, Tim, of Ashley; three nieces; several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as "all her boys."

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa's memory to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Melissa's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.