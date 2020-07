Or Copy this URL to Share

NANTICOKE — Melvin A. Swithers, 87, of Nanticoke, died July 2, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.



