Merlin Gene Taylor, Ph.D, 84, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease and COVID-19.

Gene was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on May 11, 1936, to the late Forrest and Ruby Taylor. He received a bachelor's degree from Muskingum University and a master's degree and Ph.D. in physics from Brown University. He was long employed as a physics professor at Bloomsburg University. He was previously a physics professor at the American University in Cairo and Wilkes University.

Gene enjoyed traveling with his family around the world, especially to Egypt. He also enjoyed Ohio State University football, NASCAR, skeet shooting, tinkering with his cars and computers, and following the weather. He avidly followed the stock market and his investments, and he had an early appreciation of solar energy. He held a pilot's license and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Gene is survived by his wife Wagiha Taylor, of Kingston, and his three daughters, Nagwa Sherman (Ken), and grandchildren Alexandria and Max, of Hollywood, Md.; Gina Cotter (Jim) and grandchildren Sophia, Brooke, and James, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Jackie Meier (Don) and grandchildren Julia, Amanda and Lauren, of Bethesda, Md.; and his sister, JoAnn James (Greg) of Greer, S.C. He was predeceased by one sister, Violet Marie Taylor.

The family would like to thank his caregivers over the years, Raquel, Holly and George, along with the staffs of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Geisinger CMC Scranton.

The funeral and interment was private due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Parkinson's Foundation.