PITTSTON TWP. — Michael A. Demko, 70, of Pittston Township, died July 8, 2020. A Blessing Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with Military Honors to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday.