PITTSTON — Michael A. Kirkpatrick, "Kirk," 77, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 5, 1941, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Jordan Kirkpatrick.

He attended Pittston High School and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

In his earlier years, he had worked for Topps and retired from Intermetro Industries, where he was know as "Captain Kirk." He was an avid Notre Dame fan; and New York Jets and Mets fan. He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be greatly missed. He was a family man who spent a lot of time with his granddaughter, Sara Alizabeth. She affectionately called him "PaPa."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kirkpatrick; brothers William and Francis Kirkpatrick; and sisters Mary Ruth Slazyk and Elizabeth (Betty) Connell.

Surviving are his wife and best friend of 52 years, Loretta Francioso Kirkpatrick; son Joseph Kirkpatrick, of Pittston; daughter Linda Kirkpatrick, of Pittston; granddaughter Sara Solo; brother Thomas Kirkpatrick and his wife Grenetta, of Pittston; sisters Patricia Evans, of Exeter, and Catherine and her husband, Pete Matiko, of Levittown; brother-in-law James Francioso Jr., of Pittston Township; sister-in-law MaryAnn Astolfi and her husband, Raymond, of Old Forge; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Marello Parish. To leave an online condolence, visit Mr. Kirkpatrick's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.