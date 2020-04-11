Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Michael was born in Pittston Township on April 30, 1958, and was the son of the late State Senator Raphael Musto and Frances Panzetta Musto. He was a proud Pittstonian, and even after 40 years of living in the D.C. area, still told people he was from Pittston.



Michael was a husband, father, grandfather, son and brother; he was a teacher, athlete, avid traveler, officiant for several weddings, a pizza maker, beer can collector, and President of the Pittston Area Class of '76. He was truly one of a kind. Michael graduated from



Michael was preceded in death by his father, State Senator Raphael Musto, maternal and paternal grandparents, uncles and aunts. He is survived by his loving wife, Laurine, of 38 years; his son, Christopher and his wife, Alexandra; his daughter, Lisa Musto; grandsons Matthew, Enzo and Michael, of Arlington, Va.; mother, Frances Panzetta Musto, of Pittston Township; brothers, James and his wife, Mary, of Jenkins Township; Ray and his wife, Karen, of Hughestown; and sister, Fran (Cheech) and her husband, Dave Drozda, of Plains; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Eric's Foundation, Children's National Medical Center, or a .



