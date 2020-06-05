DALLAS — Michael A. Tengowski, RN, 57, of Dallas, passed Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home, following an illness.

Born April 7, 1963, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Thomas A Tengowski and Dorothy (Runchka) Tengowski. He graduated from John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, Class of 1981, and the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing, as a Registered Nurse in 1984.

At age 17, he entered the U. S. Army Reserves combat medics with the 300th Field Hospital. He was deployed and served in Desert Storm and received the Southwest Asia Service medal with two bronze service stars, Kuwait Liberation medal, Army Service ribbon, National Defense service medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement medal, and Armed Forces Reserve medal. Michael served for 20 years, attaining the rank of Captain and retired as Company Commander.

He was employed at State Correctional Institute, Dallas, for 18 years, retiring in 2012.

Michael was an avid fly fisherman and liked fast cars. He also enjoyed having dinner parties, serving his guests amazing cuisine. He was a member of Lodge #61, Free and Accepted Masons, Wilkes-Barre, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Swoyersville.

He is survived by his father, Thomas, of Nanticoke; his mother, Dorothy, of Nanticoke; sisters, Anne Skamarakus and husband, Darryl, of Nanticoke, Janet Dennis and husband, Peter, of Newport Township, and Joan Englehart, of Hanover Township; nieces and nephews, Lauren and Michael Skamarakus, Christopher and Cameron Dennis and Meghan and Dylan Englehart; aunts and an uncle, and his former wives, Linda and Dorene.

The family extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Bayada Hospice, and especially Michelle, for the wonderful care and support given.

Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at this time.

Interment with full military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date, and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in his memory be made to your favorite animal rescue organization.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

To leave the family a condolence, or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.