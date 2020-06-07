WEST PITTSTON — Michael A. Yorina Jr., 79, of West Pittston, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Exeter.

His beloved wife was the late Lillian A. (Balberchak) Yorina, who passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. Together, Michael and Lillian shared 54 years of marriage.

Born on May 12, 1941, in Kingston, Michael was the son of the late Michael Yorina Sr. and Lillian (Kaplinski) Yorina.

Michael was a graduate of West Wyoming High School and was a United States Army veteran.

Michael was a faithful Catholic and member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Prior to his retirement in 2001, he worked for Verizon (formerly Bell Atlantic & Bell Telephone) for more than 40 years. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Michael had a great sense of humor and loved to strike up conversation with everyone he encountered. He also had a love for animals and never met a dog or cat who wasn't instantly his best friend.

He enjoyed watching old tv shows and movies from many decades ago, especially old black-and-white Westerns.

In his earlier years, Michael loved taking long drives with his wife and children and more recently loved spending time with his grandsons.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Michael was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Mary Ann Yorina; an infant sister; and his brother, Carl Yorina Sr.

Surviving are his daughter, Michele Simkulak and her husband, Chris, of Schnecksville; three grandsons, Evan Michael, Nolan Emery, and Rylan Jude Simkulak; foster daughter, Sandy Krasowski, of Nanticoke; brother, Edward Yorina, of West Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti as well as the staff at Highland Manor for all of their compassion and care for Michael, and also a special thank you to his loving niece, Angie Yorina, who always went above and beyond to help Michael and his family in any way needed.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, with Msgr. John J. Sempa officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Social Concern Committee of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.

Due to current restrictions and recommendations by the department of health, those attending services are required to wear a face mask and abide social-distancing requirements.