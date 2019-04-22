Michael Ambrose Wanyo joined his family and friends in Heaven on April 18, 2019. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at a job that he loved with Norfolk Southern Railroad in Allentown.

He was born on March 13, 1987, and grew up in Dorrance. He graduated from Crestwood High School with the class of 2005 and attended Penn State Hazleton. He was a former member of the Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department and a first degree Knight with Knights of Columbus Council 12174.

Mike is the son of Brenda Ambrose and John Lemmond, of Dorrance, and Michael E. and Karen Wanyo, of Edwardsville. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Adrienne Wanyo and Jessica Steinson-Danko and maternal grandparents, Bob and Betty Ambrose (Gram & Pop), of Nuangola. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Tifani O'Connell, and her daughter, Estlynn; Aunts and Uncles Bob and Barbara Ambrose, of Harveys Lake, Alesia and Brian Russoniello, of Harveys Lake, Susie and Tony DellDonna, of Nuangola, Bea and Bill Stone, of Forty Fort; cousins Elizabeth, Katie and Jill Ambrose, Brandon and Jake Rome, Anthony DellDonna Jr., Billy Stone, and countless friends that knew him as a big brother.

Mike loved horsepower … the louder and faster the better. He enjoyed riding the endless open roads and trails of the Wyoming Valley, taking every opportunity to get behind the wheel of his motorcycle, quad, side by side, snowmobile or truck; whether it was with his friends or just to enjoy the ride. He loved the outdoors, but above all else, he loved his family. His kind heart, roaring laugh and gentle (but mischievous) smile made Mike the light in so many lives. Please remember and honor Mike on the open road, around the glow of a bonfire and in the peace of the outdoors. Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and endless love and support.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday morning until time of service.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information, directions, to leave an online condolence or to view a video tribute to Michael.