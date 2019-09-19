FORTY FORT — Michael Anthony Elick "Mickey Blue Eyes," 67, of Forty Fort was peacefully taken by the angels on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, after a brief stay at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Township, surrounded by his loving wife, Christine, and family. Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 3, 1952, he was the son of the late John and Isabelle Elick.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West and King's College. For 30 years, Mike was the president and CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of NEPA before retiring in 2016. He was an honest, hardworking man.

Mike was a member of the Blue Lodge, the Shriners of Irem Temple Country and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. He was also a member of the Wyoming Area Rotary Club and a member of Fox Hill Country Club.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening, specifically his tomato plants. He loved going to Stone Harbor every year and traveling with his wife to many special places. He was a fabulous chef who loved to cook for his wife. Mike was known for his homemade Bailey's which everyone enjoyed at Christmas time. Mike was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Penn State and the Phillies. He enjoyed many golf trips with his buddies, Smokers at Patte's Sports Bar, and trips to Ireland.

Twelve years ago, his wife, Christine, was lucky enough to donate her kidney to him. That was always a big day for them and a blessing which allowed many more years of cherished memories.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Isabelle Burke Elick; uncle Frank Elick; aunt Victoria Elick; uncle John Burke; and nephew Jonathan Elick.

Surviving are his loving wife, Christine Dolan-Elick; brother John Elick and wife, Liz; step-children Darren Dolan, Connor Dolan and Casey Higgins and husband Brandon; as well as, mother and father-in-law, Bernice and Tom Templeton; brother-in-law and wife Tom Jr. and Karolina Templeton; goddaughter Gina Federici; and his loving dog, Murphy, and his crazy cat, Sox, who meant the world to him.

Mike had many friends. He certainly touched our hearts with his great way of showing his patience, kindness and respect to anyone he encountered. Mike enjoyed life. He was that rare bird that made you feel like you were the best player on the field, funniest comedian in the club and smartest person in the room. He was truly laughter and light.

A special thanks to Dr. Yang, Pinnacle Transplant Hospital, Dr. Hottenstein, and Deanna Mahon, Geisinger ER Wyoming Valley, who took care of our Mickey Blue; and all the nurses, doctors and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley who took such great care of Mike over the last two weeks.

Family and friends are asked to call from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A funeral will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville. The interment will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions can be made to Luzerne County SPCA.

For more information or to send the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhuges.com.