SWOYERSVILLE — Michael C. Dimino, 69, of Swoyersville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Geisinger South Inpatient Hospice Unit, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Joseph P. and Antoinette Drago Dimino.
Michael was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and attended Luzerne County Community College.
He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, and was a member for six years with the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Prior to his retirement, he had worked as an electrician for G.R. Noto Electrical Contruction, Clarks Summit. He started his electrical career with Shadie Electric, Swoyersville. Mike belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163. He was also a member of Spiker Hill Hunting Club.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Joseph A., and a sister-in-law, Rosemary "Penny" Pascucci.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Felicia Siracuse and children, Gina Orlando and her husband, Tony, Maria Christian and her husband, Adam, and Joseph Dimino, all of Swoyersville; grandchildren: Olivia, Eric and Nathan Orlando and Kyle Christian. and a sister Antoinette Belles and her husband David, Trucksville. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews .
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, also 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Kingston. The Rev. Joseph Pisaneschi, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.
The family requests that memorial donations be make to the in place of floral tributes.
A special thank you to Tony Raineri and the employees of the Medicine Shoppe in Luzerne for their exceptional assistance in the care of Mike.