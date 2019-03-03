LAFLIN — Michael E. Basta, 89, of Laflin, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township. He was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Parsons, a son of Michael and Filomena Basta. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Leyte Gulf. He was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot as a production control supervisor until his retirement in 1990. He was later employed for St. Maria Goretti Church as the groundskeeper and maintenance man. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 6227 in Parsons and later V.F.W. LANI Post 6325 in Hudson. Over the years, Michael held several offices within the V.F.W. organization including V.F.W. Chaplain, Commander of V.F.W. Post 6227, and Commander of V.F.W. Pennsylvania District 11 from 1970 to 1971. He was also a life member of the P.A.V. Club and Triangle Club, and held membership in many other organizations through the years including the Italian Club. Mr. Basta was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church and also served as a lector and usher. An active member of the Big Band Society, he enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an accomplished Rumba dancer. He also enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Nicholas Basta. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Margaret A. (Peggy) Fritz Basta; children, Michael Basta and his wife, Sandra, of Jenkins Township, Brian Basta and his wife, JoAnna, of Pennsburg; grandchildren, Kristen, Michael Paul, Fiona, and Garret; sister, Josephine Zionkowski, of Ohio; nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Maria Goretti Church. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. The viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Rosary Group of St. Maria Goretti Parish will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes prior to the funeral Mass. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.