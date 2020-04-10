BETHLEHEM — Michael F. Ceccarelli, 45, of Bethlehem, and formerly of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth (Zaleppa) Ceccarelli. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School Class of 1993. For many years, he was employed at Lincoln Square Artisan Millwork by Mizner and Co., as a wood finisher.

Surviving is his sister Melissa Dolman, of Dupont; brother; Patsy Ceccarelli, of Exeter; fiance, Richele Lynn, of Coplay; uncle, John Graham, of Dallas; aunt, Patricia Graham, of Dallas; nieces, Claire and Grace Dolman, nephew, Aaron Pietlukiewicz.

A celebration of Mike's life is currently being planned by the family, and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home, 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, 437 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18704.