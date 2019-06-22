SWOYERSVILLE — Michael F. Romanowski, 56, a resident of Swoyersville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home.

Born on Oct. 24, 1962, in Kingston, Michael was the son of the late Fred J. Romanowski and Norma R. (Volack) Romanowski.

Michael was raised in Swoyersville and was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1980. Following high school, he went on to attend and graduate from Penn State University, Main Campus, and Kings College, Wilkes-Barre.

Michael began his career as an educator at the former Holy Child Grade School, Plymouth. In 1995, he gained employment with the Wyoming Area School District, where he taught mathematics until his untimely passing. He was passionate about education, and the betterment of each of the students he taught throughout his career. Additionally, he enjoyed working at A.A. Outfitters, Blakeslee.

An avid outdoorsman, Michael was expertly skilled in fly-tying and possessed a vast knowledge in all aspects of fly fishing. He was an active member of the Stanley Cooper Sr. Chapter 254 of Trout Unlimited.

Michael is survived by his sister, Ann Lowery, and her husband, David, of West Wyoming; as well as his aunts; an uncle; cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's visitation which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A private family burial will be held on Tuesday in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.

For additional information or to send Michael's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family will be providing flowers and they kindly request that in lieu of floral tributes, you consider making a donation in Michael's memory to either Trout Unlimited – Stanley Cooper Sr. Chapter, P.O. Box 1135, Kingston, PA 18704, or to the , 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.