WILKES-BARRE — Michael J. Felia, 83, of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, Plains Township, where he has resided for the past several years.
He was born July 10, 1936, in Kingston, a son of the late Michael J. and Anna Walko Felia. A 1954 graduate of Kingston High School he was employed by Carter Rubber for many years and later for Harte Hanks. Michael loved to watch sports and especially liked the Dodgers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Felia.
He is survived by his son, Michael D. Felia; grandson Joseph Felia; sister Carol Ondash; brother Robert Felia; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Ave, Wilkes-Barre. Internment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday.
Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019