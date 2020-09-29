LEWISTOWN — Michael was born on Aug. 3, 1951, in Hazelton. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School in Kingston in 1969. He then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the Penn State University College of Communications in 1973. Just before his college graduation, Michael met his future wife, Lauren Anne Harris, while working at Pomeroy's Department Store. He then left home to start a career in journalism, working for the PA Legislature as a speech writer and on a statewide governor campaign.

After dating for five years, Michael asked Lauren to marry him. They married in 1978, in West Pittston. Michael earned his MS in communications from Shippensburg University. He worked for the Russell National Bank for five years, until eventually starting his own advertising agency in 1983. He worked as a self-employed ad consultant for over 30 years. Michael constantly had to evolve his business, working in meeting management, association management, marketing and teaching at Penn State University Park.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Kathryn (Salzer) Grego.

He is survived by the love of his life, Lauren (Harris); daughter, Kimberly (Wayne) Kauffman, of Burnham; sons, Paul (Pamela), of Mechanicsburg and David, of Lewistown; granddaughters, Sarah (Joshua) Cram, Megan Rodriguez, Kiara Noland and Grace Kauffman; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Cram and great-grandson, Kaiden Cram; brothers, Mark and Martin (Carol) Grego; nephews, Eric (Katie) and Kyle Grego.

His family was his world. Mike was an avid Eagles and Penn State fan and enjoyed golf and tennis. Mike was an active volunteer in our community, working with Mifflin County 2000, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Friends of the Mifflin County Library, Santa's Bookbag and was the first president of the Juniata Valley Striders. He was devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lewistown.

Private arrangements are under the care of The King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Mifflin County Library, 123 N. Wayne St., Lewistown, PA 17044, Grace United Methodist Church, 101 Logan St., Lewistown, PA 17044, and the American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin St., Ste. 206 State College, 16803.

