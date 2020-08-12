1/1
Michael G. Rizzo
EXETER — Michael G. Rizzo, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter. His wife, Mary Pirrella Tokar-Rizzo, passed away Nov. 16, 2019.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Alfred and Mary Cicero Rizzo. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Consolidated Cigar, West Pittston.

Michael is survived by his step-children, Leonard Tokar and wife, Deborah; Brian Tokar and wife, Graceann and Cindy Vogel; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and niece, Jeanie Furino.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Josie Rizzo-Furino.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.. 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
