EXETER — Michael G. Rizzo, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter. His wife, Mary Pirrella Tokar-Rizzo, passed away Nov. 16, 2019.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Alfred and Mary Cicero Rizzo. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Consolidated Cigar, West Pittston.

Michael is survived by his step-children, Leonard Tokar and wife, Deborah; Brian Tokar and wife, Graceann and Cindy Vogel; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and niece, Jeanie Furino.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Josie Rizzo-Furino.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.. 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

