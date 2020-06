Or Copy this URL to Share

CLARKS SUMMIT — Michael Glen Fuller, age 72, of Clarks Summit, died June 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, traveling co-pilot and best friend, Mary Ann (Foreman) Fuller. Funeral services will be on Monday from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 12 p.m. graveside service at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.



