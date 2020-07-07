HANOVER TWP. — Michael H. Turoski (aka Ozzie), 71, of Hanover Township, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Jan. 25, 1949, in Hanover Township, he was the son of the late Henry B. Turoski and Marie Matelinas Turoski. Michael attended Hanover Memorial High School. He joined the Marines in 1965, fought in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. He was then employed by Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority until his retirement in 2013.

Michael was a single man who loved to hunt with his friend, Matt, and he loved his dog, Hank, who was his best buddy. Michael was involved in many veteran organizations. For many years, he was a program leader for Recovery International, serving individuals with depression issues, which met every Monday and Thursday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingston.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Henry M. Turoski.

Surviving are his sisters, Leona Luongo, Sharon Wiatrowski and her husband, Edward; sister-in-law, Micky; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Township, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Michael's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Geisinger Hospital ICU for the true compassion and care given to him.

Memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or donors@stjude.org, or Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Hanover Township, PA 18706.

To submit online condolences to Michael's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.