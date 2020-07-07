1/1
Michael H. Turoski
HANOVER TWP. — Michael H. Turoski (aka Ozzie), 71, of Hanover Township, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Jan. 25, 1949, in Hanover Township, he was the son of the late Henry B. Turoski and Marie Matelinas Turoski. Michael attended Hanover Memorial High School. He joined the Marines in 1965, fought in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. He was then employed by Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority until his retirement in 2013.

Michael was a single man who loved to hunt with his friend, Matt, and he loved his dog, Hank, who was his best buddy. Michael was involved in many veteran organizations. For many years, he was a program leader for Recovery International, serving individuals with depression issues, which met every Monday and Thursday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingston.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Henry M. Turoski.

Surviving are his sisters, Leona Luongo, Sharon Wiatrowski and her husband, Edward; sister-in-law, Micky; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Township, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Michael's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Geisinger Hospital ICU for the true compassion and care given to him.

Memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or donors@stjude.org, or Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Hanover Township, PA 18706.

To submit online condolences to Michael's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church
Send Flowers
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
SORRY TO HEAR about Michael He Was A Very Nice Person He Would Go Out Of His Way To Say Hello To You He Will Be Sadly Missed
DEBORAH AND Sonny WARMAN
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Michael's passing. He was a wonderful man and neighbor. May he rest in peace.
John & Sandy Jacobs
July 7, 2020
Going to miss seeing and talking to you! We had some fun times in grade school. My condolences and God bless you and your family. Frank Heylek
Frank Heylek
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Evelyn Slavinski
